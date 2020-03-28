אני מנותקת, לא מסונכרנת שרה בל דורון, סולנית Cut על יחסים במשבר עמוק. המנגינה והטון הנוגים עטופים בסאונד אלקטרו מפעים. המוסיקה של צמד האלקטרו פופ ההולנדי Belle Doron ו – Sebastiaan Dutilh נשמעת הלהיט העדכני האולטימטיבי. (נבחר להוביל את הסדרה הספרדית "אליטה" המשודרת בנטפליקס) המוזיקה היא הצטלבות בין אלקטרוניקה אפלה ומוזיקת פופ אלטרנטיבית. בניסיון לגעת בנושא האהבה, הצליח הזוג לקבל השראה מסגנון אלקטרו פופ עכשווי. השיר עולה על מסלול הרדיו המתיידד, באווירה לילית סולידית שמרככת את הדרמה האישית והופכת אותה למגע צלילי שמחלחל במגע עדין מענג. שיר להאזנה חוזרת שגדל וגדל.

'Do', such a simple word just do/ It's harder when it's you

Try to find a solution/ Through, such a simple fact it's true

It's harder when it's you/ Try to find a solution

I come home late at night/ Dizzy with conversation running through my mind

See my reflection with someone I dislike/ Watch myself, try to drink it away

Turn the volume up, can't hear myself say

"I'm out of touch"/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

'Do', such a simple word just do/ It's harder when it's you/ Try to find a solution/ Through, such a simple fact it's true

It's harder when it's you/ Try to find a solution

Lay on my back and I can't close my eyes/ 'Cause I'm spinning around, can't deny

I'm out of touch/ Try to feel my body, so deaf and blind/ In this social overload I'm confined

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ I'm out of touch/ I'm out of sync with you/ Oh-woah, oh, oh-woah, oh

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: