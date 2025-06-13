חמישיית ג'קסון I'll Be There

מייקל הקטן שר: הגיע הזמן לחזור לכל הטוב שבאהבתנו. קחי את ידי. רק קראי בשמי ואני מתייצב. אחזק אותך, אבנה את כל חלומותיי סביבך, כל כך מאושר שמצאתי אותך. וגם אם תמצא מישהו אחר – תמיד יכולה לחזור אליו. את מילות האהבה שר ילד בן 12, מייקל ג'קסון, יחד אחיו, ג'רמיין ג'קסון.

מלהיטי ה – Soul הגדולים בכל הזמנים. כתבו: ברי גורדי, האל דיוויס, ווילי האץ'. השיר שהוקלט באולפני "טמלה מוטאון", נכלל ב"האלבום השלישי" של חמישיית ג'קסון, הגיע למקום הראשון במצעד הבילבורד של 1970. מקום רביעי בבריטניה באותה שנה. זה היה השיר הרביעי של החמישייה שהגיע למקום הראשון. ב-1969 הי לג'קסונים שלושה שירי מקום ראשון: I Want You Back, ABC ו – The Love You Save. מייקל ג'קסון אמר כעבור שנים ש – I'll Be There סימן את פריצת הדרך הגדולה של החמישייה. "הוא היה גם השיר האהוב עלי מכל השירים שהחמישייה הקליטה".

גלוריה גיינור הקליטה ב-1975 גרסה לשיר שנקראה 'Reach Out, I'll Be There. מריה קארי הוציאה קאבר לשיר ב-1992 במסגרת MTV Unplugged .

חמישיית ג'קסון פייסבוק

You and I must make a pact/ We must bring salvation back,/ Where there is love, I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll reach out my hand to you/ I'll have faith in all you do/ Just call my name and I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll be there to comfort you/ Build my world of dreams around you/ I'm so glad that I found you

I'll be there with a love that's strong/ I'll be your strength/ I'll keep holdin' on (Holdin' on)/ Yes I will, yes I will

Let me fill your heart with joy and laughter/ Togetherness, girl, is all I'm after/ Whenever you need me, I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll be there to protect you, (yeah baby)/ With unselfish love that respects you/ Just call my name, I'll be there (I'll be there)

I'll be there to comfort you/ Build my world of dreams around you/ I'm so glad that I found you/ I'll be your strength/ I'll keep holdin' on/ Ooh ooh ooh/ Yes I will (Holdin' on, holdin' on)/ Yes I will.

If you should ever find someone new/ I know he better be good to you/'Cause if he doesn't / I'll be there (I'll be there)/ Don't you know baby I'll be there/ I'll be there I'll be there

Just call my name, I'll be there (I'll be there)/ Just look over your shoulders honey, ooh!/

I'll be there, I'll be there/ Whenever you need me, I'll be there (I'll be there)

Don't you know baby/ I'll be there, I'll be there/ Just call my name, I'll be there (I'll be there)/ Oh oh oh oh I'll be there, I'll be there

Writer/s: Davis, Hal / Gordy, Berry Jr / Hutch, Willie / West, Bob

חמישיית ג'קסון I'll Be There בתוכניתה של דיאנה רוס, 1971

וידיאו 2: מריה קארי – I'll Be There