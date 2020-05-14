את המנגינה כתב ריי דורסט, שהיה הסולן והגיטריסט של להקת "מונגו ג'רי". הוא כתב את השיר בשנת 1968 כאשר עבד עבור חברת Timex בבריטניה. הלהקה היתה בראשית צעדיה, והמוזיקה הייתה יותר תחביב באותה תקופה. דורסט סיפר כי המנגינה צצה בראשו יום אחד, ולמחרת כתב את המילים. הכל הלך מהר מאוד.

"לא היה לי פזמון. רק מנגינה שעברה שוב ושוב עם סט של מילים החוגגים את חגיגת החיים", כך דורסט. "אם אתה אדם צעיר, אתה חוגג אם הצלחת להשיג מכונית – רצוי עם גג נפתח – אתה משייט בסביבה, ואם אתה גבר, אתה אוסף בנות למכונית".

הלהקה נודעה גם בשמותיה Memphis Leather ו- The Good Earth לפני שחתמה עם חברת תקליטים ושינתה את שמם למונגו ג'רי (על שם הדמות מונגוג'רי מספרו של טי.סי אליוט "ספרו של פוסום הזקן על חתולים שימושיים"), לימים הבסיס ל"חתולים" בברודוויי.

יש כמה כלים מעניינים מאוד בביצוע השיר הזה. ריי דורסט הוא הזמר ונגן הגיטרות (אקוסטית וחשמלית), כמו גם בכלי הקשה בשם קבאסה. פול קינג ניגן בנג'ו ובכד חרס; מייק קול ניגן בס. קולין ארל – בפסנתר.

"In The Summertime" הסינגל הראשון של מונגו ג'רי השיר חזק בפלייליסטים בתחילת השבעים. מקומות ראשונים כמעט בכל מצעד. המריא למקום הראשון בבריטניה, מולדתם ולמקום השלישי בארה"ב. הסינגל מכר למעלה מ -16 מיליון עותקים ברחבי העולם, והיה הסינגל הנמכר ביותר בבריטניה בשנת 1970. "שיר הקיץ" הגיע לשיאו ממש בתחילת הקיץ – ביוני באותה השנה.

מונגו ג'רי לא חזרה לצמרת בארה"ב, אבל בבריטניה, הגיעה למקום הראשון ב-1971 עם "Baby Jump" ובהמשך הגיע עם "ליידי רוז למקום החמישי. ללהקה היו עוד חמישה להיטים מובילים בבריטניה עד 1974. מאז התפזרו חבריה, וריי דורסט פנה להרכבים שונים חדשים.

Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh

Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh

In the summertime when the weather is hot/ You can stretch right up and touch the sky

When the weather's fine/ You got women, you got women on your mind/ Have a drink, have a drive

Go out and see what you can find

If her daddy's rich take her out for a meal/ If her daddy's poor just do what you feel/ Speed along the lane

Do a ton or a ton an' twenty-five/ When the sun goes down/ You can make it, make it good in a lay-by

We're no threat, people/ We're not dirty, we're not mean/ We love everybody but we do as we please

When the weather's fine/ We go fishin' or go swimmin' in the sea/ We're always happy

Life's for livin' yeah, that's our philosophy/ Sing along with us

Dee dee dee-dee dee/ Dah dah dah-dah dah/ Yeah we're hap-happy/ Dah dah-dah

Dee-dah-do dee-dah-do dah-do-dah/ Dah-do-dah-dah-dah/ Dah-dah-dah do-dah-dah

Alright ah/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh

Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh

When the winter's here, yeah it's party time/ Bring your bottle, wear your bright clothes/ It'll soon be summertime

And we'll sing again/ We'll go drivin' or maybe we'll settle down/ If she's rich, if she's nice/ Bring your friends and we'll all go into town

Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh

Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh, uh/ Chh chh-chh, uh Chh chh-chh

In the summertime when the weather is hot/ You can stretch right up and touch the sky/ When the weather's fine

You got women, you got women on your mind/ Have a drink, have a drive/ Go out and see what you can find

If her daddy's rich take her out for a meal/ If her daddy's poor just do what you feel/ Speed along the lane

Do a ton or a ton an' twenty-five/ When the sun goes down/ You can make it, make it good in a lay-by

We're no threat, people/ We're not dirty, we're not mean/ We love everybody but we do as we please

When the weather's fine/ We go fishin' or go swimmin' in the sea/ We're always happy/ Life's for livin' yeah, that's our philosophy

Sing along with us

Dee dee dee-dee dee/ Dah dah dah-dah dah/ Yeah we're hap-happy/ Dah dah-dah/ Dee-dah-do dee-dah-do dah-do-dah

Dah-do-dah-dah-dah/ Dah-dah-dah do-dah-dah

Writer/s: RAY DORSET

