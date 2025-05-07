כבר קאבר לשיר האירוויזיון של יובל רפאל? מצד שני אחרי ששמעתי את העיבוד של להקת Off Grid, אני אומר: ואללה, אפשר להחליף ברגע האחרון?! הקאבר, בביצוע מאי שם טוב, בו מתארחת זמרת המטאל נועה גרומן מלהקת Scardust, מגיע בעיבוד מוזיקלי שטוען את השיר באנרגיות רוק שמעצימות אותו בעוצמות חיוניות.
Off Grid נותנת כבוד למקור –שומרת על על רוח השיר, גם תוך שינוי, מצליחה לשמור על הכוח הרגשי ועל המסר של השיר המקורי, אבל גם מוסיף פרשנות בעיבוד שהופכת את הגרסה האקוסטית לחשמלית ומבליטה את הקול והאישיות של המבצעים. יש כאן חיבור רגשי של הזדהות, בהפקה מוזיקלית טובה, גם אם רוקיסטית, שמשרתת את הגרסה המקורית.
.
צילום להקה : בן יצחק
Off Grid New Day Will Rise במאי: ניר נקב
And even if you say goodbye
You’ll never go away
You are the rainbow of my sky
My colors in the grey
My only wish upon a star
Sunshine in the day
The only song that my piano ever plays
And even if you say goodbye
You’ll always be around
To lift me up and take me high
Keep my feet close to the ground
Are you proud of me tonight
Dreams are coming true
I choose the light
Nothing to lose if I lose you
New day will rise
Life will go on
Everyone cries
Don’t cry alone
Darkness will fade
All the pain will go by
But we will stay
Even if You say goodbye
Et même si tu dis adieu
Tu ne partiras jamais
T’es l’arc-en-ciel de mon ciel bleu
Mes couleurs dans le gris
Et mon seul souhait sous un ciel d'art
Un rayon dans ma journée
La seule chanson que mon piano peut jouer
New day will rise
Life will go on
Everyone cries
Don’t cry alone
Darkness will fade
All the pain will go by
But we will stay
Even You say
New day will rise
Life will go on
Everyone cries
Don’t cry alone
Darkness will fade
All the pain will go by
But You will stay
The love of my life
מים רבים
לא יכבו
את האהבה
ונהרות לא ישטפוה
New day will rise
Everyone cries
Don’t cry alone
Darkness will fade
All the pain will go by
But we will stay
Even if You say goodbye
A new day will rise
New day will rise