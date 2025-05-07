כבר קאבר לשיר האירוויזיון של יובל רפאל? מצד שני אחרי ששמעתי את העיבוד של להקת Off Grid, אני אומר: ואללה, אפשר להחליף ברגע האחרון?! הקאבר, בביצוע מאי שם טוב, בו מתארחת זמרת המטאל נועה גרומן מלהקת Scardust, מגיע בעיבוד מוזיקלי שטוען את השיר באנרגיות רוק שמעצימות אותו בעוצמות חיוניות.

Off Grid נותנת כבוד למקור –שומרת על על רוח השיר, גם תוך שינוי, מצליחה לשמור על הכוח הרגשי ועל המסר של השיר המקורי, אבל גם מוסיף פרשנות בעיבוד שהופכת את הגרסה האקוסטית לחשמלית ומבליטה את הקול והאישיות של המבצעים. יש כאן חיבור רגשי של הזדהות, בהפקה מוזיקלית טובה, גם אם רוקיסטית, שמשרתת את הגרסה המקורית.

.

צילום להקה : בן יצחק

Off Grid New Day Will Rise במאי: ניר נקב

And even if you say goodbye

You’ll never go away

You are the rainbow of my sky

My colors in the grey

My only wish upon a star

Sunshine in the day

The only song that my piano ever plays

And even if you say goodbye

You’ll always be around

To lift me up and take me high

Keep my feet close to the ground

Are you proud of me tonight

Dreams are coming true

I choose the light

Nothing to lose if I lose you

New day will rise

Life will go on

Everyone cries

Don’t cry alone

Darkness will fade

All the pain will go by

But we will stay

Even if You say goodbye

Et même si tu dis adieu

Tu ne partiras jamais

T’es l’arc-en-ciel de mon ciel bleu

Mes couleurs dans le gris

Et mon seul souhait sous un ciel d'art

Un rayon dans ma journée

La seule chanson que mon piano peut jouer

New day will rise

Life will go on

Everyone cries

Don’t cry alone

Darkness will fade

All the pain will go by

But we will stay

Even You say

New day will rise

Life will go on

Everyone cries

Don’t cry alone

Darkness will fade

All the pain will go by

But You will stay

The love of my life

מים רבים

לא יכבו

את האהבה

ונהרות לא ישטפוה

New day will rise

Everyone cries

Don’t cry alone

Darkness will fade

All the pain will go by

But we will stay

Even if You say goodbye

A new day will rise

New day will rise

Off Grid פייסבוק