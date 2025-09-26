אמריקה Sister Golden Hair

אמריקה אהבה את השיר הזה של "אמריקה", שהגיע למקום הראשון ביוני -1975. השיר שנכלל באלבומה Hearts נכתב ע"י הגיטריסט גרי בקלי, שהושפע לדבריו בכתיבה מג'קסון בראון. המילים – דברים שגבר אומר לאהובה, כדי להתחמק מהתחייבות לטווח ארוך. הבחור (עיתונאי דלפון) מבקש להמשיך לנהל אתה יחסים בלי התחייבות, ועדיין להבהיר שהיא נמצאת לחלוטין במחשבתו. הבקשה שלו – "האם תפגשי אותי באמצע, האם תאהבי אותי מעט, רק כדי להראות שאכפת לך…"

יש שהאשימו שלא בצדק את "אמריקה" כחקיינית של "קרוסבי, סטילס נאש ויאנג". הלהקה הראתה ייחודיות בשורה של להיטי פופ-רוק באמצע שנות השבעים, כשההשפעות הן לאו דווקא ההרכב הנ"ל, אלא הביטלס, הביץ' בויז ועד ג'קסון בראון. שלושת חברי הלהקה, גיטריסטים כולם, כתבו שירים שנכנסו לרדיו המיינסטרים בארה"ב ומאוחר יותר לרשימות שירי הרקע בסופרמרקטים. מילים פשוטות: עמדו במבחן הזמן: דואי באנל Dewey Bunnell, גרי בקלי Gerry Beckley ודן פיק Dan Peek שמו דגש על הרמוניות קוליות ועל מלודיות פריכות (Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Lonely People, Horse With No Name)

Well I tried to make it Sunday, but I got so damn depressed

That I set my sights on Monday and I got myself undressed

I ain't ready for the altar but I do agree there's times

When a woman sure can be a friend of mine

Well, I keep on thinkin' ’bout you, Sister Golden Hair surprise

And I just can't live without you; can't you see it in my eyes?

I been one poor correspondent, and I been too, too hard to find

But it doesn't mean you ain't been on my mind

Will you meet me in the middle, will you meet me in the air?

Will you love me just a little, just enough to show you care?

Well I tried to fake it, I don't mind sayin', I just can't make it

Well, I keep on thinkin' ’bout you, Sister Golden Hair surprise

And I just can't live without you; can't you see it in my eyes?

Now I been one poor correspondent, and I been too, too hard to find

But it doesn't mean you ain't been on my mind

Will you meet me in the middle, will you meet me in the air?

Will you love me just a little, just enough to show you care?

Well I tried to fake it, I don't mind sayin', I just can't make it

Doo wop doo wop …

אמריקה Sister Golden Hair