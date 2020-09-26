Temples – Paraphernalia

הרכב הרוק הפסיכדלי הבריטי Temples חבר לשון לנון (בנו של) כדי להפיק את הסינגל החדש שלהם, "Paraphernalia". זהו שיר דיסקו פופ חלומי (neo psych-rock), הראשון של הלהקה מאז האלבום Hot Motion שלהם שיצא בספטמבר 2019. השיר בנוי על פופ קליט מונע בצליל מיתרים (Strings) אלקטרוני.

ג'יימס בגשו, סולן ההרכב שר על ניתוק בין המציאות לעולם האינטרנטי והטשטוש ההולך וגובר ביניהם. השיר מתייחס לפרנויה הולכת וגוברת ומפגעיה המשמעותיים. "בעידן של הסחת דעת מתמדת, כולנו שואפים למצוא מיקוד ותחושת רוגע", אומר בגשו. "השיר מטיל ספק בעומק הקשרים האמיתיים בעולם דיגיטלי."

בגבו של השיר נושבות רוחות ה -60, מסוג הלהיטים המקוריים של פעם, מיוחד במנגינה ובתזמור הפסיכדלי העשיר.

Tried to escape just yesterday/ Though lately I can’t pull myself away

We see ourselves above the fray/ But still the sequence must be entertained

I’m holding out hope for another space-time

(Heaven)

For now I am counting the days in the hours of my life/ Oh the hours tongue tied

Paraphernalia is on your mind/ And paranoia turns you blind

Paraphernalia is everywhere/ Can we escape from the delirium

We hide in twilight then we fall/ We live the highlife while the charge remains

A thousand visuals to be seen/ A thousand reasons not to walk away

The light in the distance your coming to see

(Heaven)

Will join us in binary matrimony with ourselves/ Oh I hope you can tell/ Ahh

Paraphernalia is on your mind/ And paranoia turns you blind

Paraphernalia is everywhere/ Can we escape from the delirium

Paraphernalia is on our minds/ Paraphernalia is in the sky tonight

Paraphernalia is in the air/ Paraphernalia and paranoia