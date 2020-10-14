נעלה על פס הקול של תומר לביא. נתענג על דיכאון. דיכאון? קחו את המשפט הראשון של השיר: "מחר מעולם לא הגיע / היום זה בדיוק אותו הדבר". וגם: "שום דבר מעולם / לא החזיק אותך ביחד / אתה מתרחק / אתה מסיים איפה שאתה מתחיל". המוסיקה היא שכבת אווירה יפה שמוסיפה לתחושת המלנכוליה. מצד שני היא משדרת משהו הזייתי ענוג שגורם לך לעשות רפיט, לחוש את התחושה. האווירה היגעה, הקול הנמוך המאונפף, השינוי לפלצט, צליל הבס שנוסך קדרות.

תומר לביא יצר תחת השם TheLongoodBye שיר אווירה נוגע, מגיע, מחלחל. תהיה ההגדרה אשר תהיה – אלטרנטיבי, אינ די. – מה שברור – יש בשיר הזה אלמנטים שהופכים אותו לסיפור אישי ייחודי של אדם שהפסיק להאמין במחר, וכל דבר טוב שיקרה בחייו יפתיע אותו.

מה שבטוח: הטוב קרה בשיר הזה – בחיבור בין הנרטיב האישי, במנגינה הנוגה, בהרמוניה המדוכדכת, בעיבוד שלוקח לאווירת חלום בהקיץ.

Tomorrow Never Came – TheLongoodBye

Tomorrow never came/ Today is just the same/ But i don't mind one bit/ There’s nowhere else for me to be

Tomorrow never came/ You hold on to your fame/ But that’s alright with me/ There’s nothing wrong in holding on

Nothing has ever/ Has held you together/ You're drifting apart/ Where you end where you start

Oh darling you forgot/ And what time it is?/ I gotta be someplace/ Don't wanna miss and see your face

But you never came/ I pass the time with some cocaine/ I help myself to a little bit more

To make my day/ Not as sore/ As it was before

Nothing has ever/ Has held you together/ You're drifting apart/ Where you end where you start

Oh darling you forgot/ And what time it is?/ I gotta be someplace/ Don't wanna miss and see your face

Oh You came, i can't believe it, you came/ Oh You came, i can't believe it, you came