מהשירים שחרוטים אצלי חזק על לוח הזיכרון הנוסטלגי. השיר הסנטימנטלי ביותר ברפרטואר של הזמר הסקוטי גרי ראפרטי – על אדם שחושק לבית משלו, על מנת להתרחק מהשכונה שלו, אבל הבנאדם שתוי ולא יכול להגיע למטרה. הוא שותה כדי לשכוח את מה שאין לו. לא מצליח להבין כי הוא בנאדם ללא מטרה.

"בייקר סטריט" הוא השיר הראשון שראפרטי הוציא אחרי שיצא מסבך בעיות משפטיות שנוצרו בעקבות פרישתו מלהקת Stealers Wheel בשנת 1975. ראפרטי נאלץ אז לעשות דרכו פעמים רבות ברכבת מגלזגו ללונדון כדי לפגוש עורכי דינו. בערבים הוא קפץ לחבר ברחוב בייקר בלונדון, כדי לנגן ביחד גיטרה לאורך הלילה.

את סולו הסקסופון המצויין בשיר מנגן Raphael Ravenscroft, סקסופוניסט מבוקש שניגן בין השאר אצל פינק פלויד, אבבא, מרווין גיי. השיר זכה לקאבר של להקת Foo Fighters. גרסת כיסוי קודמת לשיר של להקת Undercover הגיעה ב-1992 למקום השני במצעד הבריטי.

מקום 2 בארה"ב מקום 3 בבריטניה

גרי ראפרטי Baker Street

Foo Fighters – Baker Street





Windin' your way down on Baker Street

Light in your head and dead on your feet

Well another crazy day

You'll drink the night away

And forget about everything

This city desert makes you feel so cold.

It's got so many people but it's got no soul

And it's taking you so long

To find out you were wrong

When you thought it had everything

You used to think that it was so easy

You used to say that it was so easy

But you're tryin'

You're tryin' now

Another year and then you'll be happy

Just one more year and then you'll be happy

But you're cryin'

You're cryin' now

Way down the street there's a lad in his place

He opens the door he's got that look on his face

And he asks you where you've been

You tell him who you've seen

And you talk about anything

He's got this dream about buyin' some land

He's gonna give up the booze and the one night stands

And then he'll settle down there's a quiet little town

And forget about everything

But you know he'll always keep movin'

You know he's never gonna stop movin

Cus he's rollin'

He's the rollin' stone

And when you wake up it's a new mornin'

The sun is shinin' it's a new morning

You're goin'

You're goin' home.