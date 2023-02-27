מהשירים שחרוטים אצלי חזק על לוח הזיכרון הנוסטלגי. השיר הסנטימנטלי ביותר ברפרטואר של הזמר הסקוטי גרי ראפרטי – על אדם שחושק לבית משלו, על מנת להתרחק מהשכונה שלו, אבל הבנאדם שתוי ולא יכול להגיע למטרה. הוא שותה כדי לשכוח את מה שאין לו. לא מצליח להבין כי הוא בנאדם ללא מטרה.
"בייקר סטריט" הוא השיר הראשון שראפרטי הוציא אחרי שיצא מסבך בעיות משפטיות שנוצרו בעקבות פרישתו מלהקת Stealers Wheel בשנת 1975. ראפרטי נאלץ אז לעשות דרכו פעמים רבות ברכבת מגלזגו ללונדון כדי לפגוש עורכי דינו. בערבים הוא קפץ לחבר ברחוב בייקר בלונדון, כדי לנגן ביחד גיטרה לאורך הלילה.
את סולו הסקסופון המצויין בשיר מנגן Raphael Ravenscroft, סקסופוניסט מבוקש שניגן בין השאר אצל פינק פלויד, אבבא, מרווין גיי. השיר זכה לקאבר של להקת Foo Fighters. גרסת כיסוי קודמת לשיר של להקת Undercover הגיעה ב-1992 למקום השני במצעד הבריטי.
מקום 2 בארה"ב מקום 3 בבריטניה
גרי ראפרטי Baker Street
Foo Fighters – Baker Street
Windin' your way down on Baker Street
Light in your head and dead on your feet
Well another crazy day
You'll drink the night away
And forget about everything
This city desert makes you feel so cold.
It's got so many people but it's got no soul
And it's taking you so long
To find out you were wrong
When you thought it had everything
You used to think that it was so easy
You used to say that it was so easy
But you're tryin'
You're tryin' now
Another year and then you'll be happy
Just one more year and then you'll be happy
But you're cryin'
You're cryin' now
Way down the street there's a lad in his place
He opens the door he's got that look on his face
And he asks you where you've been
You tell him who you've seen
And you talk about anything
He's got this dream about buyin' some land
He's gonna give up the booze and the one night stands
And then he'll settle down there's a quiet little town
And forget about everything
But you know he'll always keep movin'
You know he's never gonna stop movin
Cus he's rollin'
He's the rollin' stone
And when you wake up it's a new mornin'
The sun is shinin' it's a new morning
You're goin'
You're goin' home.
תגובה אחת
שיר יפה ועצוב…