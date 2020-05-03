מי שגדל על מסיבות סיקסטיז – זה שיר לנצח. לא רק הזיכרון שמר אותו. גם הרגש. למרות השם (Happy Together), זה אינו שיר על זוג אוהבים מאושרים. לפי גרי בונר שכתב את השיר עם אלן גורדון (נפטר ב-2008 בגיל 64) השיר הוא על אהבה נכזבת. האוהב הנואש משתוקק לנערתו – "דמייני איך העולם היה נראה נפלא" Imagine how the world could be, so very fine.

אחרי שהשיר נדחה על ידי מספר להקות, הקליטו בונר וגורדון גרסת דמו. בין הנגנים היה הגיטריסט פרנק קסייל, שהעניק לשיר משהו מהגרוב שנשמע בגרסה הסופית של "הצבים", הדומה מאוד לדמו, בעיקר בעיבודים הקוליים של בונר וגורדון. The Turtles.

הצבים, נוסדו ע"י מרק וולמן Mark Volman והווארד קיילאן Howard Kaylan, שני נגני סקסופון, שהחליטו לנסות דרך אופנתית-מקובלת באותם ימים בה הלכו מוסיקאים – כדי להתפרנס למחייתם. הם ניגנו מה שנקרא surf-rock וגם פולק אקוסטי. במקביל הם ליוו הרכבים כמו The Coasters, סוני ושר וה – The Righteous Brothers.כאשר הביטלס כבשו לראשונה את ארה"ב, החליטו הנ"ל כי גם הם רוצים לזכות ב"תהילה בריטית" שכזו ושינו את שמם לה – The Tyrtles. חברת התקליטים שכנעה אותם לשנות ל – The Turtles. המגמה המוסיקלית הייתה להישמע כמו הפולק-רוק של הבירדס The Byrds . הסניגל הראשון שהוציאו הייתה גרסה ל – It Ain't Be Babe. להיטים אחרים: Elenor, She'd Rather be With me.

Imagine me and you, I do/ I think about you day and night, it's only right

To think about the girl you love and hold her tight/ So happy together

If I should call you up, invest a dime/ And you say you belong to me and ease my mind

Imagine how the world could be, so very fine/ So happy together

I can't see me lovin' nobody but you/ For all my life

When you're with me, baby the skies'll be blue/ For all my life

Me and you and you and me/ No matter how they toss the dice, it had to be

The only one for me is you, and you for me/ So happy together

I can't see me lovin' nobody but you/ For all my life/ When you're with me, baby the skies'll be blue

For all my life

Me and you and you and me/ No matter how they toss the dice, it had to be/ The only one for me is you, and you for me

So happy together

Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba/ Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba

Me and you and you and me/ No matter how they toss the dice, it had to be/ The only one for me is you, and you for me

So happy together/ So happy together/ How is the weather/ So happy together/ We're happy together/ So happy together

Happy together/So happy together

So happy together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba)

Writer/s: Alan Gordon, Garry Bonner

The Turtles - Happy Together

