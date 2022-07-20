Young Israelites Cant Get Enough

סוג הולכת שולל מוסיקלית: מתחיל בלדה נוגה על אהבה שאינה מגיעה, פופ סיקסטיז איטי מאוד בטון מדוכדך ספוג רגש ומעוטר בצליל אקוסטי, ואז הכי חד – מעבר מפתיע למקצב רגאיי רוקסטדי תוסס. בית שאומר משהו: דווקא כאשר אתה מחליט להרפות מגעגועיך לאהובה, זה מגיע בגדול, אבל גם אז מתברר שבאהבה השמיים הם הגבול.

דחפתי את הצורך שלי באהבה מתחת לשטיח

אבל אז באת כמו מלאך מלמעלה

זה כל כך נחמד כשאת בסביבה

אני לא יכול לקבל מספיק מהאהבה שלך

הרגע שבו את שמת את עיניך עליי

דברים ששמרתי בלבי באים מהר

אני מוכרח להפוך אותך לשלי

לעולם לא אספוג את האהבה שלך

ה – Young Israelites, הרכב רוטס רגאיי ישראלי הלך על גימיק קונטרסטי נחמד, שמעצים את הוייב הקצבי, את הרוק סטדיי, ומוביל למקומות מוצפי אור. חלקו הראשון המתאר את הכמיהה המבוקרת לטוב הוא חתיכת נוסטלגיה לשירי האהבה מלפני חמשים-שישים שנה. המעבר לרגאיי מקרב את האהבה שכבר הגיעה. הבס והתופים מסובבים גלובוס, ועוברים איתה (עם האהבה) למחוזות ג'מייקה, מה שאומר שבמוסיקה חלומות מתגשמים הכי מהר, וההרכב של ה"יאנג איזראליטיז" נשמע כמי שנמצא על הדרך הנכונה. מעבר כזה מעצב לשמחה מעודי לא שמעתי בשיר, והקומבינה יצאה להם אפקטיבית ומיוחדת.

Young Israelites Can’t Get Enough

Alone in my room/ I find my missing quiet

Two doves on my window/ Build a nest while I'm lying

Awake, it’s not a mistake/ Everything comes in time

So one day you'll be mine/ I can't wait till I'm over the heap

So I can taste life, live so deep/ Inside your love

It's not over till the fat lady sings/ For now I'll be here

You can tell I'm not going away/ If you want grab a chair you can stay

You can stay/ Hmmmmm/ You can sit and tell me bout your day…

I pushed my need for love under the rug/ But then you came like an angel from above

It's so nice when you're around/ I can't get enough of your love girl

The moment that you lay your eyes on me/ Things I kept in my heart come running free

I can't wait to make you mine/ I'll never get enough of your love girl

Easily, taking me, always stuck in my mind/ No matter what I do

Dreaming, one day, you'll see love is something/ We should share just me and you

Your eyes they pull me in like nothing else/ The way you go about things I can tell

You're the one I need girl/ I'll never get enough of your love woman

A good woman is really hard to find/ But I know that you can give me peace of mind

Cause I'm in love with you girl

I'll never get enough of your love girl/ I can't get enough of your love girl

I'll never get enough of your love girl/ I can't get enough of your love girl

I'll never get enough of your love girl/ I can't get enough of your love girl…

