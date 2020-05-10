מנין צץ זמר פולק שכזה? פתאום שיר שזורק חזק לשנות השבעים. יכול להיות שהקורונה העירה אותו? שמו ריי למונטיין (Ray LaMontange), סינגר-סונגרייטר בן 47 מניו המפשיר, שר בסגנון מעורר געגועים לימים שג'ון דנוור שלט במצעדים. ריי מונטין הוא ספק געגועים – בצליל המפוחית, המיתרים האקוסטיים, ברול הגבוה המתכוון ששר Lean On Me – כי אנחנו נעבור את זה יחד, כי אין ברירה. אני יודע שאת נפחדת, אין מוצא, הפרצופים שמביטים בך זרים וחלולים. אז תשעני עלי כמו שעשית תמיד.

קולו של ריי למונטיין כמו עולה מן האוב, משדר כאב ונחמה גם יחד, עוטף בקול חם שנשמע טבעי, שורשי. אמרנו – געגועים?

*** את הקליפ ביים בנו של למונטיין טוביאס מתמונות מתוך אלבום המשפחה.

Had our share of the pain/ Of the clouds and the rain

Lean on me and I’ll lean on you/ And together, we’ll get through

We always do/ We always do

I know you’re scared ‘cause you can’t see the light/ You toss and turn through the night

Holding me, and I’m holding you/ And together, we’ll get through

We always do/ We always do/ We always do

Where do you go when there’s no road to follow?

Faces look hollow, only strangers to you now

Where do you turn when this living starts to burn

Through layers that you learned to wrap around your heart somehow?

I turn to you/I always do/ I turn to you

I know you’re scared, can’t see the light/ Got to believe it’s gonna be alright

Lean on me and I’ll lean on you/ And together, we’ll get through/ We always do

We always do/ We always do/ We always do

We’ll make it through/ We always do/ We always do

Ray LaMontagne - We'll Make It Through

דירוג: