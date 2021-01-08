קינגס אופ ליאון מוציאים אלבום חדש

Kings of Leon מוציאים את אלבום האולפן השמיני שלהם When You See Yourself ב -5 במרץ 2021. מקדם אלבום: הקליפ לסינגל "The Bandit" בשחור-לבן מעורפל מציג את להקת ארבעת הגברים שמבצעת את השיר בשידור חי בסט ריק. במקביל הוציאה הלהקה סינגל שני שכותרתו "100,000 אנשים".

Kings of Leon עוררו סקרנות כבר כשוציאו דגימות משירים אחדים מהאלבום החדש בסוף החודש שעבר. השיר האחרון "Going Nowhere" יצא במר. 2020 בתקופת הסגר הראשון גם הוא מלווה בקליפ בשחור-לבן.

הלהקה הוציאה את אלבום האולפן האחרון שלה, Walls, בשנת 2016, שהקנה את המקום הראשון ב- Billboard 200. את האלסום הסינגל "Waste a Moment", שעמד בראש מצעד השירים האלטרנטיביים לקהל בוגר מבוגרים של בילבורד (Billboard's Adult Alternative).

קינגס אופ ליאון פייסבוק

Kings Of Leon – The Bandit

Chiseled their names in stone/ Heavy the load you tow/ And the red horse is always close

And the fire don't burn below/ Two hundred miles to clear/ Chasing a sound I hear

When the call brings them all to tears/ And the hopes they all turn to fears/ And they're walking around

With their heads in the cloud screaming/ Must catch the bandit/ Reckless abandon

Rundown and stranded/ Must catch the bandit/ Tracks in the dirt for days

Sniff out the fire ablaze/ And the red door, it seems to sway/ And it carries a heavy weight

And they're walking around/ With their heads in the cloud screaming

Must catch the bandit/ Reckless abandon/ Rundown and stranded/ Must catch the bandit

And they're walking around/ With their heads in the cloud screaming

Must catch the bandit/ Reckless abandon/ Rundown and stranded/ Must catch the bandit