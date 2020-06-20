REO Speedwagon היא להקת רוק מיינסטרים אמריקאית מקמפיין, אילינוי, שהוציאה 16 אלבומים. הלהקה הוקמה בשנת 1967, אבל זכתה להצלחה מסחרית משמעותית לאורך כל שנות השמונים. האלבום הנמכר ביותר של הלהקה הוא Hi Infidelity שנמכר ביותר מעשרה מיליון עותקים. הפופולריות של REO Speedwagon דעכה בסוף שנות השמונים, אך הלהקה נותרה כגוף מופיע מצליח.

כשהלהקה התקשתה להעלות שירים לאלבום Wheels Are Turnin, לקחו חבריה פסק זמן כדי שכל אחד מהחברים יוכל לכתוב לבד. הזמר הראשי קווין קרונין נסע למולוקאי, הוואי, במהלך "חופשתו". שם, הוא ניגן שיר שכתב 10 שנים קודם לכן, אך מעולם לא סיים. בשיר זה גבר מתאהב בבחורה שהוא התיידד איתה כבר הרבה זמן. השיר הוא על הפחד של האדם משינוי – למרות שהוא יודע שהוא חייב לשנות.

Oh, I can't fight this feeling any longer

And yet I'm still afraid to let it flow

What started out this friendship has grown stronger

I only wish I had the strength to let it show

I tell myself that I can't hold out forever

I said there is no reason for my fear

'Cause I feel so secure when we're together

You give my life direction

You make everything so clear

And even as I wander

I'm keeping you in sight

You're a candle in the window

On a cold, dark winter's night

And I'm getting closer than I ever thought I might

And I can't fight this feeling anymore

I've forgotten what I started fighting for

It's time to bring this ship into the shore

And throw away the oars, forever

'Cause I can't fight this feeling anymore

I've forgotten what I started fighting for

And if I have to crawl upon the floor

Come crushing through your door

Baby, I can't fight this feeling anymore

My life has been such a whirlwind since I saw you

I've been running around in circles in my mind

And it always seems that I'm following you, girl

'Cause you take me to the places

That alone I'd never find

And even as I wander

I'm keeping you in sight

You're a candle in the window

On a cold, dark winter's night

And I'm getting closer than I ever thought I might

And I can't fight this feeling anymore

I've forgotten what I started fighting for

It's time to bring this ship into the shore

And throw away the oars, forever

'Cause I can't fight this feeling anymore

I've forgotten what I started fighting for

And if I have to crawl upon the floor

Come crashing through your door

Baby, I can't fight this feeling anymore

Writer/s: Kevin Patrick Cronin

