REO Speedwagon היא להקת רוק מיינסטרים אמריקאית מקמפיין, אילינוי, שהוציאה 16 אלבומים. הלהקה הוקמה בשנת 1967, אבל זכתה להצלחה מסחרית משמעותית לאורך כל שנות השמונים. האלבום הנמכר ביותר של הלהקה הוא Hi Infidelity שנמכר ביותר מעשרה מיליון עותקים. הפופולריות של REO Speedwagon דעכה בסוף שנות השמונים, אך הלהקה נותרה כגוף מופיע מצליח.
כשהלהקה התקשתה להעלות שירים לאלבום Wheels Are Turnin, לקחו חבריה פסק זמן כדי שכל אחד מהחברים יוכל לכתוב לבד. הזמר הראשי קווין קרונין נסע למולוקאי, הוואי, במהלך "חופשתו". שם, הוא ניגן שיר שכתב 10 שנים קודם לכן, אך מעולם לא סיים. בשיר זה גבר מתאהב בבחורה שהוא התיידד איתה כבר הרבה זמן. השיר הוא על הפחד של האדם משינוי – למרות שהוא יודע שהוא חייב לשנות.
Oh, I can't fight this feeling any longer
And yet I'm still afraid to let it flow
What started out this friendship has grown stronger
I only wish I had the strength to let it show
I tell myself that I can't hold out forever
I said there is no reason for my fear
'Cause I feel so secure when we're together
You give my life direction
You make everything so clear
And even as I wander
I'm keeping you in sight
You're a candle in the window
On a cold, dark winter's night
And I'm getting closer than I ever thought I might
And I can't fight this feeling anymore
I've forgotten what I started fighting for
It's time to bring this ship into the shore
And throw away the oars, forever
'Cause I can't fight this feeling anymore
I've forgotten what I started fighting for
And if I have to crawl upon the floor
Come crushing through your door
Baby, I can't fight this feeling anymore
My life has been such a whirlwind since I saw you
I've been running around in circles in my mind
And it always seems that I'm following you, girl
'Cause you take me to the places
That alone I'd never find
And even as I wander
I'm keeping you in sight
You're a candle in the window
On a cold, dark winter's night
And I'm getting closer than I ever thought I might
And I can't fight this feeling anymore
I've forgotten what I started fighting for
It's time to bring this ship into the shore
And throw away the oars, forever
'Cause I can't fight this feeling anymore
I've forgotten what I started fighting for
And if I have to crawl upon the floor
Come crashing through your door
Baby, I can't fight this feeling anymore
Writer/s: Kevin Patrick Cronin
