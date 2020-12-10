DoPlay Games

מילים Play Games

Another point of view, I'm open to interpretation, through the night

Another evening of those you and me negotiations, you and I

Don’t get me wrong when we're alone I love the conversations yeah, but tell me why

Can't it be simple I'm just looking for another companion

Chorus1:

Stop it, I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.

love it, I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….

Verse2:

We'll put our differences aside tonight and maybe baby yeah, we'll be alright

For all we know we're not insane but then again it's crazy, you know I'm right

I think you're different, then again, I think you shouldn't change, cause I love you the way you are

Maybe it's meant to be and maybe we'll just end up taking, this too far

Chorus2:

Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.

love it, I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….

Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.

I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now, oh oooooh oh…

Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.

I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now

Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….

