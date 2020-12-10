שלא תבין אותו לא נכון: כשהם לבד, הוא אוהב את השיחות, אבל זה לא כל כך פשוט: איך זה שהוא חושב על בת זוג אחרת? השיר קורא לדינמיקה פשוטה יותר ביחסים בינו ובינה. הוא מסמל את המאבק שבני אדם נמצאים בו בינם לבין עצמם ואנשים אחרים כשזה מגיע לרגש.
השיר הוא הראשון מתוך EP הבכורה הקרוב "Comfort Zone". דופליי (DoPlay) הוא אבירם שוורצברד. כתב והלחין את את שיריו בישראל ובאוניברסיטת פרינסטון שם הוא לומד. כל השירים הוקלטו בתל אביב בהפקתו של המפיק רועי אבני במהלך קיץ 2020.
יש במוסיקה הנוגה הזו רמת כנות גבוהה. המנגינה היא מהסוג החדפעמי שנוגע ומחלחל מהאזנה אחת. השירה המאופקת-מתכוונת וההפקה המוסיקלית מייצרים אווירה להתעטף בה. דופליי יצר כאן בלדת פופ בעלת איכויות גבוהות, מוסיקה שמסתמנת כבעלת אורך חיים. העיבוד – עקב בצד אגודל. הקומוניקט שהגיע עם השיר כתוב באנגלית. ברור לי למה. זוהי מוסיקה ליצוא לבירות הפופ המרכזיות.
DoPlay – Games הקליפ צילמו: רונה בר ואופק אבשלום. שחקנים: אחינועם חי ואבירם שורצברד
מילים Play Games
Another point of view, I'm open to interpretation, through the night
Another evening of those you and me negotiations, you and I
Don’t get me wrong when we're alone I love the conversations yeah, but tell me why
Can't it be simple I'm just looking for another companion
Chorus1:
Stop it, I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.
love it, I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….
Verse2:
We'll put our differences aside tonight and maybe baby yeah, we'll be alright
For all we know we're not insane but then again it's crazy, you know I'm right
I think you're different, then again, I think you shouldn't change, cause I love you the way you are
Maybe it's meant to be and maybe we'll just end up taking, this too far
Chorus2:
Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.
love it, I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….
Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.
I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now, oh oooooh oh…
Stop it! I know just what you want to say, but I want you to hear me now.
I know just how you love you love to play, but I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for now
Oh, oh oooooh oh, I am through with games for….