קבלו עצות לחיים מקיימא הלא אורי טולדנו, אשף פופ דאנס ישראלי, שבגבו נושבות רוחות מערביות ערות. זהו שיר נוסף מאלבומו החדש New Trying Outs, שצפוי בימים הקרובים. יש לו שפן חדש בכובע, והמוסיקה הזו היא קסם בינלאומי, כשמדובר במוסיקאי ישראלי: "אל תיתן להם לשונאים סיבה להמשיך להתעסק איתך/ שחרר את השרשרת מעל הגאווה שלך" וגם: אם אינך יכול לנצח אותם, תצטרף אליהם, שלוף ארנב כאשר אינך יכול לקום מהרצפה", או במילים פשוטות – מנף אירוע מביך להתגלות מרימה…

איך עושים את זה – בדאנס קליל, מעברים סוחפים, קולות גבוהים המייצרים הרמוניות בנוסחי Saturday Night Fever של הבי ג'יז. המוסיקה של קיימא מתכתבת עם פופ ליגת על. גם כשמדובר בסגנון קליט, נדרשת מקצוענות, התמחות בתחומי הר-נ-בי, חושים מלודיים מפותחים, ולקיימא יש המיומנויות לייצר פופ משובח. זו הקלילות הרצינית של להיטן שחותר לצמרת. השיר ה זה מור להגיע לשם.

KAYMA Bunny

Verse

Hey! None you can do/ But to push life all the way through

Don’t give them haters a reason to keep on messing with you

Unchain the chains from your pride/ Be the cliche on the rise

If no one laughs at your face/ Then the joke is on you

Bridge

Slip on a floor/ Face slam on a door/ No fun if we can’t make fun (nope)

Can’t run to your mommy don’t we want to/ Hide from it all

Will only make it worse trust me

When you don’t know where and what you're gonna do

Chorus

Can not beat them/ Join them force them out of a reason

Don’t be the cause If you don’t know (no no)

Pull a bunny on a show/ When you can not get up off the floor

Roll with a laugh that doesn’t show you no no (If don’t know)

Then pull a bunny on a show

Verse 2

Hey! So what you gon’ do?/ What you gon’ do when the world is looking at you

It’s a slippery slope when you’re on the rising

And you can’t slide with those chains on your pride Now you just wanna hide so when your

cards running low

Pull a bunny, pull a bunny on a show and if you

Bridge 2

Slip on a floor/ Face slam on a door/ No fun if we can’t make fun (nope)

Can’t run to your mommy don’t we want to

Hide from it all/ Will only make it worse trust me

When you don’t know where and what you're going to do

Chorus 2

Can not beat them/ Join them force them out of a reason

Don’t be the cause If you don’t know (no no)/ Pull a bunny on a show

When you can not get up off the floor/ Roll with a laugh that doesn’t show you no no (If don’t know)

Then pull a bunny on a show

C part

Just breathe it in and out/ Show the haters what it’s about

(Well this is uncomfortable) – no doubt/ Gotta lift the weight on your heart

When you got to breath, in and out/Gotta love yourself a bit loud (Trust me)

Gotta love yourself a bit loud

Chorus 3

Can not beat them/ Join them force them out of a reason

Don’t be the cause If you don’t know (no no)/ Pull a bunny on a show

When you can not get up off the floor

Roll with a laugh that doesn’t show you no no (If don’t know)

Then pull a bunny on a show

