מה הדבר הכי טוב שיכול לקרות לך? תצפו בקליפ היפהפה תוך האזנה. החיבור בלתי נפרד. אמיר פרנקל עבר דרך הרים ואוקיינוסים כדי למצוא את השלווה, חזר עם לב שקט מלא חוויות, הלב יתנפץ בחזרה למציאות. בכל זאת המסקנה היא: "יש דרך, שאתה יכול לראות את השינוי בתוכך, בא הרגע שתדע, שזה הדבר הכי טוב שיש בשבילך". את הגילוי הזה לא ייקחו ממנו.

המנגינה והטון מחזקים את התחושה. מוסיקלית, פרנקל חוזר לנופי פולק של פעם, אלה שנצרבו בתודעה הקולקטיבית. המהלך המוזיקלי שמספר את סיפורו פשוט, בהיר, אקוסטי למהדרין, בנוי היטב, מתפתח ברוגע חולמני, מלא כוונה. לפי האנגלית המושרת – ליבו נמצא שם בין ההרים, הנהרות והאוקיינוסים, מתרפק על תחושה שהלכה איתו לאורך כל הדרך. ערגתו לכדה גם אותי. כמה יפה השיר הזה.

Paper Ears The Ocean





I have traveled mountains high

And I have gone through deepest oceans

I have found my peace in mind

To find that peace are those around you

I have gone through rivers wide

And climbed with all the fight within me

I have found my peace in time

To find that time is what surrounds me

I have talked for several miles

And you have talked for centuries longer

Talked so much that you are blind

To all all that I see

I am stronger

I have ran and ran a while

From place to place to find the taste

The taste exists in just one place

It’s where you are and how I found you

I return with hands, they’re full

Of all experiences granted

I return with stillness in my heart

The heart that soon gets shattered

I explode to million pieces

pick me up and I’ll be flattered

Hold my head so I won’t dive

Into the waters I get tethered

I insist there is a way

That you can see the change within you

Come the moment you will know

That that’s the best thing out there for you