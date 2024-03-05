מה הדבר הכי טוב שיכול לקרות לך? תצפו בקליפ היפהפה תוך האזנה. החיבור בלתי נפרד. אמיר פרנקל עבר דרך הרים ואוקיינוסים כדי למצוא את השלווה, חזר עם לב שקט מלא חוויות, הלב יתנפץ בחזרה למציאות. בכל זאת המסקנה היא: "יש דרך, שאתה יכול לראות את השינוי בתוכך, בא הרגע שתדע, שזה הדבר הכי טוב שיש בשבילך". את הגילוי הזה לא ייקחו ממנו.
המנגינה והטון מחזקים את התחושה. מוסיקלית, פרנקל חוזר לנופי פולק של פעם, אלה שנצרבו בתודעה הקולקטיבית. המהלך המוזיקלי שמספר את סיפורו פשוט, בהיר, אקוסטי למהדרין, בנוי היטב, מתפתח ברוגע חולמני, מלא כוונה. לפי האנגלית המושרת – ליבו נמצא שם בין ההרים, הנהרות והאוקיינוסים, מתרפק על תחושה שהלכה איתו לאורך כל הדרך. ערגתו לכדה גם אותי. כמה יפה השיר הזה.
Paper Ears The Ocean
I have traveled mountains high
And I have gone through deepest oceans
I have found my peace in mind
To find that peace are those around you
I have gone through rivers wide
And climbed with all the fight within me
I have found my peace in time
To find that time is what surrounds me
I have talked for several miles
And you have talked for centuries longer
Talked so much that you are blind
To all all that I see
I am stronger
I have ran and ran a while
From place to place to find the taste
The taste exists in just one place
It’s where you are and how I found you
I return with hands, they’re full
Of all experiences granted
I return with stillness in my heart
The heart that soon gets shattered
I explode to million pieces
pick me up and I’ll be flattered
Hold my head so I won’t dive
Into the waters I get tethered
I insist there is a way
That you can see the change within you
Come the moment you will know
That that’s the best thing out there for you