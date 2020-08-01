אושרי 2

אושרי – Familiar Enemy

Oshri אושרי אלמוריש

כתבו: אושרי אלמוריש, איאן גוט, אולדן ג'אפה
/5

נמאס לו מעצמו, נשבר לו לברוח מעצמו, מאויב מוכר. אין לו תיאבון, מתקשה להירדם. השיר מגיע מאושרי אלמוריש, גיים בוי לשעבר, כוכב נולד 7, שלפי הקומוניקט הוא הזמר הבינלאומי המוכשר הישראלי / דרום אפריקני. הנמצא על סף פריצת הדרך הגדולה שלו. השיר מעלה טראומה נפשית, למסלול מיינסטרים במנגינה מדוכדכת מלטפת מסוג שירי אמצע הדרך Radio Friendly, מליגת העל של סם סמית' ועד אד שירן ועד הלהיטים הגדולים של להקות הבנים המובחרות. 
הקול הגבוה עד פלצט, הטון האמוציונאלי זוכים לקו בס מודגש ולקצב מחיאת כף משדרג. לא בטוח שהמוסיקה גורמת לי להזדהות עם הסיפור לעומק, אבל ללא ספק היא קליטה דיה כדי לעשות לשיר Repeat, וגם לתהות האם השיר הנגיש הזה מקדם את אושרי לעבר הטופ בסיבוב הגלובוס העולמי.

I love my haters and the cynics/ Cuz they don't know they don't own me
Why am I my toughest critic / I take it all so seriously
And it's been two weeks/ since I had any appetite
not to mention sleep/ laying wide awake when I close my eyes
I've been spiraling downwards and I keep losing my power and sanity
and It's been two weeks
I get, sick of running/ sick of me/ sick of running from my self and me
sick of running, constantly/ Sick of running from familiar enemy
Always choose the darkest places/ I know every corner every border
never give my self the credit/ when I deserve, I deserve it
And it's been two weeks/ since i've had any appetite
not to mention sleep/ laying wide awake when I close my eyes
I've been spiraling downwards and I keep losing my power and sanity
and It's been two weeks
I get, sick of running/ sick of me/ sick of running from my self and me
sick of running, constantly/ Sick of running from familiar enemy
I'm telling my self stories/ but I don't know where they come from,
Every time he sneaking up on me

