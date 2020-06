Parting in your hair, it's hardly ever there

Wash your face

Shabby in your dress, always look a mess

Don't you care?

Mummy's there to see you always look your best

Change your dirty vest

When you grow to be a king

Never do a thing

Four and twenty blackbirds sing along

Royal gifts they all will bring

When you are a king

Everywhere you go, people bowing low

Carriages to take you anywhere

Feet won't ever touch a thing

When you are a king

Tore your shirt again, fighting in the rain

With whats-his-name

Shoe-black on your face, you're really a disgrace

Mummy smiles and all the while

Because she loves you

She will worry so

And if you're good you know