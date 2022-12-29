שיה התאהבה במטפורת הבובה, כדי להודיע לגבר שאיתה – דיר באלק, אני לא הבובה שלך, לא האהובה שלך זה מה שאתה רואה – אינו מה שאני. אתה יכול לעשות כל מה שאתה רוצה, אבל תזכור שאני לא הבובה שלך. אני חזקה. זהו? מסר העצמה נשית? זעם כללי על גברים שמרגישים עליונות על נשים? אין כאן שום דבר לעומק. הטקסט נשמע כמו מסר פלקטי סתמי, שיכול איכשהו לשרת מטרה פמיניסטית.

שיה שבחרה נכון באנגלית, עולה על פס קול קצבי שמוביל לרחבת המועדון, כדי לשדר את ההתרסה בטונים מגוונים בעיבוד שמתקשט יפה במזרחיות. המנגינה, הקצב והעיבוד הופכים את ה"מרד" שלה לפופ אנרגטי קליט שמתכתב עם להיטי דאנס ליגת על.

מילים פשוטות משרתות את המטרה. המבנה המלודי מרתק. ההפקה עתירת דמיון עד מלהיבה. הקליפ המהוקצע עושה שימוש ישיר ובוטה בבובות כדי להעניק למסר חזותיות אפקטיבית. השיר מעט שטוח, אבל כפופ הוא יותר מאשר עושה את העבודה. לשיה יש להיט חזק.

Shiya Puppet

Don't wanna be your p.u.p.p.e.t

Don't tell me all the words I want to hear, I'm not your puppet

Don't show me all the love I need to feel, I'm not your doll

And even though it's all seem so real, I'm not your lover

Don't tell me all your secrets, don't need to hear, I'm not your doll

But every time you look at me, אני חזקה, אם realize you cannot see

That I'm strong, can hold on and move on

I'm not real, that's what you see

But if I want, I can be free

So come on, don't hold on and move on

I Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

P.U.P.P.E.T

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

You know, you can't hold me here, I'm not your puppet

Don't show me all the love you think i need to feel, I'm not your doll

And even though it's all may seemed so real, I'm not your lover

Don't tell me all your secrets 'don't need to hear them anymore

But every time you look at me I realize you cannot see

That I'm strong, can hold on and move on

I Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T (No I don't)

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T (No I don't)

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T (No I don't)

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

P.U.P.P.E.T

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

You can play with me You can fake with me You can break me

You can shake me You can lie to me You can cry to me

You can put me on hold! You can diamond me

You can shaming me You can ghosting me

You can fool me You can hurt me Can ignore me

You can bring me down Don't bring me down

P.P.E.T P.U.P.P.E.T

Don't wanna be your P.U.P.P.E.T

And if you wanna dance with me Give me your hand

Know that I belong to me It's not a game

I'm not gonna be your P.U.P.P.E.T !